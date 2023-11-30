More US retailers adopt 'keep it' returns policies to shelter profits in holiday surge

The previously unreported survey results come as US shoppers are expected to return $173 billion worth of holiday purchases in the US this year, 28% more than last year, according to Optoro. The firm helps retailers manage returns, which typically rise after pre-Christmas sales like Black Friday and Cyber Monday and continue beyond Christmas.

"Our returns Super Bowl starts the day after Black Friday and goes into February," said Optoro CEO Amena Ali, comparing her sector's busy season to one of America's biggest sporting events.

The typical return costs retailers about $30. Returns drain profits because they must be transported, sorted and resold - often at a discount - or disposed of at a loss. That has helped prompt almost 90% of retailers to revise a range of policies this year, Ali said. Those changes also include offering store credit, charging for some returns and encouraging shoppers to bring online purchases back to physical stores.

"You just can't afford to ignore it," she said of returns costs.

Reuters recently viewed a Walmart YouTube tutorial from February that helps marketplace sellers set parameters for their own return-less policies.

Walmart said it balances customer experience and its bottom line when considering exchanges and returns. That includes testing ways to help third-party sellers manage costs. The company called the training video out of date and it is now labelled private.

Seventeen shoppers interviewed by Reuters said companies including Amazon.com, Chewy.com, eBay, Temu, Keurig, Wayfair and t-shirt seller True Classic told them not to return goods valued from around $20 to as much as $300 - including several that were defective or shipped in error.

Amazon said it allows customers to keep items on "a small number of returns as a convenience and to help keep prices low." Wayfair customers in certain cases may have the option to keep items at a discount, according to the online furniture seller. Other retailers named by the shoppers did not respond to requests for comment.