Burkina Faso fashion designer weaves new life into ancient fabric

Amid the rhythmic clatter of traditional wooden looms, artisans at a workshop in rural Burkina Faso spin indigo-dyed cotton into sprawling lengths of cloth, destined for modern suits designed by the nation's foremost couturier.

Twenty years ago, Paris-based fashion designer François Yameogo returned to his native Burkina Faso to build a facility specialising in making Faso Danfani, the country's traditional fabric, for use in his signature indigo sport coats. That workshop is now at the centre of a Faso Danfani resurgence, after a recent edict by the nation's military leaders named the hand-woven material the official state dress, mandating its use at state functions and in school uniforms."We've been inundated with thrift store products...(but) our cotton is pure," said Yameogo, sitting behind a cluttered workbench in his shop, about 100 km (62 miles) west of the capital Ouagadougou. "It is up to us to value it and to use it."The West African country's economy leans heavily on its cotton industry, often termed its "white gold" for employment opportunities and export revenues. But the import of used clothing from wealthier countries offers inexpensive alternatives to locally produced materials, effectively pricing them out of the market.