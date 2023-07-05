    বাংলা

    Giorgio Armani Prive showcases glittering haute couture lineup in Paris

    The 88-year-old designer worked a sombre colour palette for the Giorgio Armani Prive lineup, mostly restricted to red, black and gold

    Reuters
    Published : 5 July 2023, 06:49 AM
    Updated : 5 July 2023, 06:49 AM

    Giorgio Armani layered on the shimmer and shine for his fall haute couture collection, sending sparkling pantsuits and ballgowns down a slick runway.

    He coated red dresses with rows of beads of the same colour, while evening jackets were often embellished with floral motifs. Three-dimensional roses of all sizes appeared throughout the collection, accenting necklines and adorning shoulders.

    Models walked slowly and deliberately in stilettos with pointed toes, which poked out from under the raw hems of mesh skirts and silk trousers.

    Slicked-back hairstyles, slender clutches and prominent earrings completed the looks.

    The Italian designer closed the show with a crimson bridal dress, the sparkling white bodice covered in red flowers.

    Front row guests included American actress Sydney Sweeney, American actor Noah Centineo and British actress Emma Thompson.

    Paris haute couture week, which includes shows from Chanel, Kering's Balenciaga and LVMH-owned Dior and Fendi, wraps up Jul 6.

