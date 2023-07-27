Zara owner Inditex says it will stop buying clothes from Myanmar

Zara owner Inditex is in the process of stopping purchases from Myanmar, the company told Reuters on Thursday, as a result of a campaign by global workers' union IndustriALL to convince companies to divest from the country.

"Inditex is in the process of a phased and responsible exit from Myanmar, following IndustriALL's call," a company spokesperson wrote in an email. "As a result, we continue to reduce the number of active manufacturers in the country."

Inditex did not give a timeline for its exit. It does not publish a list of suppliers, so it was not immediately clear how many factories in Myanmar are supplying the fast-fashion giant.