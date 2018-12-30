Live: Bangladesh heads to polls

09:42am: Live from our newsroom with Toufique Imrose Khalidi. The editor-in-chief of bdnews24.com will present the developments, results and analysis of the election, starting at 2pm.

09:13am: BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir votes at the Government Girls’ School centre in Thakurgaon-1.

09:03am: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina says she will accept any outcome of the election.

08:46am: Election authorities suspend voting at a centre in Noakhali-3 after the looting of polling materials. In another centre, at least six people have been injured in election violence in Noakhali.

08:24am: bdnews24.com’s Senior Correspondent Kamal Talukdar says the morning voter turnout at the Dhaka Mahanagar Shishu Hospital in the old part of the city is relatively thin.

08.21am: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina says she is confident that her party will win the election. The pro-liberation forces will surely clinch the victory, she says.

8:04am: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina casts her ballot at 8am as the first voter at the Dhaka City College centre in the capital.

8:01am: Polling opens at 8am. Bangladesh goes to the polls with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina seeking an unprecedented third straight term.

7:45am: More than 100 million voters are expected to head to polling stations in the 11th parliamentary election on Sunday. Voting will start at 8am and end at 4pm.

KEY FACTS

Over 40,000 polling centres are in place across the country. Voters will have to turn off their mobile phones before entering the centres.

At least 21.5 million young voters between 18 and 28 years have entered the electoral roll since 2008, making them a substantial demographic that could sway the outcome.

Electronic voting machines (EVMs) are being used at the national election for the first time in six constituencies.

Results for the constituencies where EVMs will be put to use are likely to be released a few hours after the polls close. Results for the other constituencies are likely to trickle in over the course of Sunday night and Monday morning.

Thirty-nine political parties registered with the Election Commission are contesting in the ballot.

The Awami League government led by Sheikh Hasina is seeking an unprecedented third straight term in power.

The 10th parliamentary election in 2014 was boycotted by the BNP, the largest opposition party, and several others.

The BNP has joined in the race this time in a bid to snap Hasina’s run, but is without party chief and three-time former prime minister Khaleda Zia, who has been in prison since February on corruption charges.