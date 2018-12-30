Indian observers find ‘calm, serene ambiance’ in Bangladesh elections

A three-member Indian election commission delegation observed the 11th parliamentary elections on Sunday.

“We have visited a number of polling stations and as far as the perception goes there was calm, serene ambiance in the polling stations,” Aariz Aftab, chief electoral officer, West Bengal, told reporters at the end of the elections.

He said “a lot of gaiety was visible”.

“We definitely feel that there has been meticulous planning as far as the Bangladesh Election Commission is concern,” he said.

The Bangladesh Election Commission and the Indian Election Commission have “a long standing cooperation and cordial relationship”.

With this election observance, he said, the relationship would be “strengthened”.

Earlier in the morning, Tania Foster, an observer from Canada, while addressing journalists at Viqarunnisa Noon School and College polling centre said: "Everyone is getting access to their polling station and is able to cast their ballot and all of the officers and officials are doing a great job in maintaining order”.

She has been to five centres when she spoke to media at around 9:45am.

She said the election has been “really orderly” that the voters are “feeling empowered and enthusiastic about being able to come and vote”.