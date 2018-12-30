Home > ELEVENTH PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION

Indian observers find ‘calm, serene ambiance’ in Bangladesh elections

  Senior Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Dec 2018 18:12 BdST Updated: 30 Dec 2018 18:12 BdST

Indian observers have witnessed “calm, serene ambiance” in Bangladesh elections after visiting number of polling stations in Dhaka.

A three-member Indian election commission delegation observed the 11th parliamentary elections on Sunday.

“We have visited a number of polling stations and as far as the perception goes there was calm, serene ambiance in the polling stations,” Aariz Aftab, chief electoral officer, West Bengal, told reporters at the end of the elections.

He said “a lot of gaiety was visible”.

“We definitely feel that there has been meticulous planning as far as the Bangladesh Election Commission is concern,” he said.

The Bangladesh Election Commission and the Indian Election Commission have “a long standing cooperation and cordial relationship”.

With this election observance, he said, the relationship would be “strengthened”.

Earlier in the morning, Tania Foster, an observer from Canada, while addressing journalists at Viqarunnisa Noon School and College polling centre said: "Everyone is getting access to their polling station and is able to cast their ballot and all of the officers and officials are doing a great job in maintaining order”.

She has been to five centres when she spoke to media at around 9:45am.

She said the election has been “really orderly” that the voters are “feeling empowered and enthusiastic about being able to come and vote”.

Print Friendly and PDF

More from this section »

More stories

People will deliver another victory to boat: Sajeeb

Jubo League activist killed in Cox’s Bazar

3 Jatiya Party, Oikya Front candidates boycott polls

Salma Islam steps aside from Dhaka-1 race

File Photo

Salma Islam steps aside from Dhaka-1 race

BNP’s Salahuddin attacked in Dhaka-4

BNP supporter killed in Chattogram election violence

AL activist hacked to death in Rajshahi

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.