Oikya Front will win if election is fair, says Mirza Fakhrul
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Dec 2018 11:12 BdST Updated: 30 Dec 2018 11:12 BdST
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir says he is hopeful of a Jatiya Oikya Front win if the people are allowed to cast their votes.
He made the remark after casting his ballot at the Thakurgaon-1 Govt Girls High School polling centre at 8:15am on Sunday.
“If the people are able to vote and there is a fair polls environment, the Oikya Front will win. I do not know the situation across the country, but I have heard reports that people are coming to the polls, but are being turned away at 5-6 polling centres in my area. We are making inquiries.”
The BNP secretary general is touring several polling centres after casting his ballot.
The BNP is contesting alongside the Jatiya Oikya Front opposition alliance formed under the leadership of Gono Forum President Kamal Hossain.
The alliance is composed of the BNP, the Gono Forum, the Nagorik Oikya, the JSD (Rab) and the Krishak Sramik Janata League.
