Home > ELEVENTH PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION

Oikya Front will win if election is fair, says Mirza Fakhrul

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Dec 2018 11:12 BdST Updated: 30 Dec 2018 11:12 BdST

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir says he is hopeful of a Jatiya Oikya Front win if the people are allowed to cast their votes.

He made the remark after casting his ballot at the Thakurgaon-1 Govt Girls High School polling centre at 8:15am on Sunday.

“If the people are able to vote and there is a fair polls environment, the Oikya Front will win. I do not know the situation across the country, but I have heard reports that people are coming to the polls, but are being turned away at 5-6 polling centres in my area. We are making inquiries.”

The BNP secretary general is touring several polling centres after casting his ballot.

The BNP is contesting alongside the Jatiya Oikya Front opposition alliance formed under the leadership of Gono Forum President Kamal Hossain.

The alliance is composed of the BNP, the Gono Forum, the Nagorik Oikya, the JSD (Rab) and the Krishak Sramik Janata League.

Print Friendly and PDF

More from this section »

More stories

Confident about victory: Hasina

Man killed in three-way clash in Banshkhali

Election: Key insights from newsroom

Voting begins

Tense battle for ballot looms

BNP alleges ballot stuffing

AL alleges BNP attack on presiding officer

President will not vote

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.