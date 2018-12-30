Man dies as Jamaat, Jatiya Party and police clash in Banshkhali

The incident occurred at the Boroitoli Govt Primary School centre in Katharia Union at 2:30am on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Ahmed Kabir, 45, a resident of the union’s ward no. 8.

Police say that voting is underway at the centre despite the clash.

Chattogram District Additional Superintendent of Police (South) Afruzul Haque Tutul told bdnews24.com that the area is known to support Jamaat. When Jamaat supporters attempted to occupy the polling centre around 2am they were blocked by Jatiya Party activists.

“Police attempted to block them, leading to a three-way clash.”

Ahmed Kabir died after being shot during the incident, police official Tutul said. Illegal arms were used, he said.

“Voting is underway at the polling centre under heavy security,” he said.

A four-way race has developed for the Chattogram-16 seat (Banshkhali). Boat, paddy sheaf and plough candidates are competing with a Jamaat leader running independently.

The Jatiya Party candidate for the seat is former MP and former city mayor Mahmudul Islam Chowdhury, while Jamaat leader Zahirul Islam is competing independently under the apple symbol.

The Awami League candidate is Mostafizur Rahman Chowdhury and the paddy sheaf candidate is former MP Zafrul Islam Chowdhury.

The constituency with 110 polling centres has 303,123 voters: 158,437 men and 144,686 women.