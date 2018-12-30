Man dies as Jamaat, Jatiya Party and police clash in Banshkhali
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Dec 2018 10:12 BdST Updated: 30 Dec 2018 10:12 BdST
A man has been shot dead in a three-way clash during an attempt to occupy a polling centre in Chattogram’s Banshkhali Upazila a few hours before it opened.
The incident occurred at the Boroitoli Govt Primary School centre in Katharia Union at 2:30am on Sunday.
The deceased has been identified as Ahmed Kabir, 45, a resident of the union’s ward no. 8.
Police say that voting is underway at the centre despite the clash.
Chattogram District Additional Superintendent of Police (South) Afruzul Haque Tutul told bdnews24.com that the area is known to support Jamaat. When Jamaat supporters attempted to occupy the polling centre around 2am they were blocked by Jatiya Party activists.
“Police attempted to block them, leading to a three-way clash.”
Ahmed Kabir died after being shot during the incident, police official Tutul said. Illegal arms were used, he said.
“Voting is underway at the polling centre under heavy security,” he said.
A four-way race has developed for the Chattogram-16 seat (Banshkhali). Boat, paddy sheaf and plough candidates are competing with a Jamaat leader running independently.
The Jatiya Party candidate for the seat is former MP and former city mayor Mahmudul Islam Chowdhury, while Jamaat leader Zahirul Islam is competing independently under the apple symbol.
The Awami League candidate is Mostafizur Rahman Chowdhury and the paddy sheaf candidate is former MP Zafrul Islam Chowdhury.
The constituency with 110 polling centres has 303,123 voters: 158,437 men and 144,686 women.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Oikya Front will win if election is fair, says Mirza Fakhrul
- Kamal Hossain says state of election is ‘sad and shameful’
- Man dies as Jamaat, Jatiya Party and police clash in Banshkhali
- Election: Key insights from newsroom
- Confident about election victory: PM Hasina
- Bangladesh begins voting as AL, BNP go head to head for first time in a decade
- Live: Bangladesh’s 11th parliamentary election
- BNP, AL set to go head to head in Bangladesh general elections
- Awami League alleges BNP attacks on presiding officer, supporters
- President Hamid will not vote to avoid voter sufferings
Most Read
- Live: Bangladesh polls in progress
- How Dhaka and Chattogram voters can find their polling centres
- Khaleda tells voters to guard centres in ‘message sent’ from jail
- Bangladesh general election at a glance: Awami League has 260 candidates, BNP fields 257
- Bangladesh orders shutdown of 3G, 4G services for polls
- Bangladesh blocks mobile internet services for election
- BNP, Oikya Front won’t quit election on own accord: Kamal
- Prime Minister Hasina warns candidates against ‘BNP election tactic’
- City election voters can know their numbers, polling centres by SMS
- Jubo League worker killed in Chattogram in alleged BNP attack on eve of voting