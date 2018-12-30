Home > ELEVENTH PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION

Kamal rejects ‘farcical’ election, demands fresh polls under neutral govt

  Staff Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Dec 2018 20:12 BdST Updated: 30 Dec 2018 20:12 BdST

Jatiya Oikya Front chief Dr Kamal Hossain has demanded fresh elections under a neutral government.
Voting was held for the 11th national election on Sunday. 

“We have gotten similar reports of voter fraud from almost all centres,” he told reporters during a briefing at Dhaka on Sunday evening.  

“We ask that you cancel this election right away,” said Kamal, seated next to BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

“We reject the results and demand a new election under a neutral government.” 

Addressing voters, he said, “We hope your thoughts are reflected in what we have just said.”

More to follow

