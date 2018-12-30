Kamal rejects ‘farcical’ election, demands fresh polls under neutral govt
Staff Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Dec 2018 20:12 BdST Updated: 30 Dec 2018 20:12 BdST
Jatiya Oikya Front chief Dr Kamal Hossain has demanded fresh elections under a neutral government.
Voting was held for the 11th national election on Sunday.
“We have gotten similar reports of voter fraud from almost all centres,” he told reporters during a briefing at Dhaka on Sunday evening.
“We ask that you cancel this election right away,” said Kamal, seated next to BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.
“We reject the results and demand a new election under a neutral government.”
Addressing voters, he said, “We hope your thoughts are reflected in what we have just said.”
More to follow
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Many polling centres in Dhaka without BNP agents
- Voting suspended at 22 polling centres, says EC secretary
- Indian observers find ‘calm, serene ambiance’ in Bangladesh elections
- Election ends largely without conflict, says Awami League
- Election violence kills at least 12, mostly from Awami League
- Jamaat leaders contesting election with paddy sheaf ‘boycott’ vote
- Two killed in Cumilla clashes
- Awami League leader killed in attack on Rajshahi polling centre
- Voting in nationwide polls draws to a close
- Bangladesh govt says ANFREL statement on election is ‘biased and premeditated assumption’
Most Read
- Live: Election violence hits parts of Bangladesh
- How Dhaka and Chattogram voters can find their polling centres
- Bangladesh general election at a glance: Awami League has 260 candidates, BNP fields 257
- Salma Islam announces she is stepping aside from Dhaka-1 race
- Bangladesh govt says ANFREL statement on election is ‘biased and premeditated assumption’
- Bangladesh blocks mobile internet services for election
- Khaleda tells voters to guard centres in ‘message sent’ from jail
- Election violence kills at least 15, mostly from Awami League
- Election: Key insights from newsroom
- Voting suspended at 22 polling centres, says EC secretary