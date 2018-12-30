Kamal rejects ‘farcical’ election, demands fresh polls under neutral govt

Voting was held for the 11th national election on Sunday.

“We have gotten similar reports of voter fraud from almost all centres,” he told reporters during a briefing at Dhaka on Sunday evening.

“We ask that you cancel this election right away,” said Kamal, seated next to BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

“We reject the results and demand a new election under a neutral government.”

Addressing voters, he said, “We hope your thoughts are reflected in what we have just said.”



