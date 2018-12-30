Home > Politics

BNP unleashes violence after facing defeat in election, says Awami League

  Staff Correspondent,   bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Dec 2018 15:12 BdST Updated: 30 Dec 2018 15:12 BdST

The BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami have adopted lies and violence as voters have rejected them in the election, says the Awami League.

“The BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami alliance realised their defeat is confirmed and are therefore choosing terror and violence. At least five leaders and activists of the Awami League have been killed on the eve of the election in attacks by the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami,” said Jahangir Kabir Nanak, joint general secretary of the Awami League, in a press briefing on Sunday.

Earlier, Kamal Hossain, chief of the Jatiya Oikya Front, expressed concern over the state of the election throughout the country after he cast his vote at 9am on Sunday.

“Every minute, I receive calls saying ‘Kamal Bhai, it has already happened overnight. It began in the evening. I have gotten so many reports,” he said. “These reports are concerning. It’s sad and shameful.”

It is a dishonour to the martyrs of 1971 and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to grab polling centres and preventing the voters from vote, said the Gono Forum president.

“How can a veteran leader like Dr Kamal Hossain speak such lies? He said there are no BNP agents. It is obvious for the BNP not to have agents as their members have lost the nominations at least in seven seats following the High Court verdict,” said Awami League Joint General Secretary Nanak.

“Has any BNP candidate or agent been forced out in any constituency?” he said.

“The BNP has proved their shortcomings by nominating those who are constitutionally ineligible to contest, wartime criminals, assassins of Bangabandhu and the four national leaders, families of the convicts in the Aug 21 grenade attack case and patrons of terrorism.”

“The people of the country have never responded to any call from the BNP. They did not have election campaigns because the people rejected them,” Nanak said.

He urged the people to participate in the election and overcome fears of violence.

The election had begun in a festive atmosphere throughout the country and voters were participating in it peacefully, claim the Awami League leader Nanak.

“There had been tremendous spontaneous support for the boat from the people of Bangladesh because of the Awami League’s success and contributions to the welfare of the people,” he said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

BNP unleashing violence after facing defeat: AL

BJP denied BNP meeting: Fakhrul

Khaleda ‘sends message’ from jail

‘CEC won’t let army work freely’

File Photo: Gono Forum Chairman Kamal Hossain speaks at a press conference at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Oct 22, 2018.

‘Fielding ex-Jamaat people is stupid’: Dr Kamal

Fully support ‘sister’ Hasina: Ershad

Jatiya Oikya Front chief Dr Kamal Hossain briefing the media after meeting Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda at the commission in Dhaka on Monday. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin

Kamal calls ‘emergency meeting’

Millions of taka in cash and cheque were seized during a RAB raid on export-import firm United Corporation's Motijheel offices over alleged election fraud on Tuesday. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin

Polls plot charge a drama: BNP

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.