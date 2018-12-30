BNP unleashes violence after facing defeat in election, says Awami League

“The BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami alliance realised their defeat is confirmed and are therefore choosing terror and violence. At least five leaders and activists of the Awami League have been killed on the eve of the election in attacks by the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami,” said Jahangir Kabir Nanak, joint general secretary of the Awami League, in a press briefing on Sunday.

Earlier, Kamal Hossain, chief of the Jatiya Oikya Front, expressed concern over the state of the election throughout the country after he cast his vote at 9am on Sunday.

“Every minute, I receive calls saying ‘Kamal Bhai, it has already happened overnight. It began in the evening. I have gotten so many reports,” he said. “These reports are concerning. It’s sad and shameful.”

It is a dishonour to the martyrs of 1971 and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to grab polling centres and preventing the voters from vote, said the Gono Forum president.

“How can a veteran leader like Dr Kamal Hossain speak such lies? He said there are no BNP agents. It is obvious for the BNP not to have agents as their members have lost the nominations at least in seven seats following the High Court verdict,” said Awami League Joint General Secretary Nanak.

“Has any BNP candidate or agent been forced out in any constituency?” he said.

“The BNP has proved their shortcomings by nominating those who are constitutionally ineligible to contest, wartime criminals, assassins of Bangabandhu and the four national leaders, families of the convicts in the Aug 21 grenade attack case and patrons of terrorism.”

“The people of the country have never responded to any call from the BNP. They did not have election campaigns because the people rejected them,” Nanak said.

He urged the people to participate in the election and overcome fears of violence.

The election had begun in a festive atmosphere throughout the country and voters were participating in it peacefully, claim the Awami League leader Nanak.

“There had been tremendous spontaneous support for the boat from the people of Bangladesh because of the Awami League’s success and contributions to the welfare of the people,” he said.