Kamal Hossain says state of election is ‘sad and shameful’

He made the remark to reporters after casting his ballot in Dhaka at 9am.

“The situation is fine here. The overall environment is not bad. But every minute I receive calls saying ‘Kamal Bhai, it has already happened overnight. It began in the evening. I have gotten so many reports. These reports are concerning. It’s sad and shameful.”

“It is disrespectful to the memory of the martyrs, to the memory of Bangabandhu. Countless freedom fighters sacrificed their lives. We must act lawfully.”

Many people have not been allowed to vote or have been turned away from polling centres, he alleged.

“We are writing them down. We will demand a proper investigation into it.”

“It is the worst crime to deprive the people of their right to vote. To take away someone’s right to vote is to besmirch the martyrs. It derides their memory.”

The allegations would be listed and sent to the Election Commission and the government, he said.

Asked how certain he was of a victory, Gono Forum President Kamal Hossain said: “I believe in victory and in politics.”

“I am hopeful that the nation will remain in control. You cannot destroy the vote and say it has been a proper election.”

“It has been 47 years since our independence and no-one has been able to take our nation from us. There have been many attacks. Many people have been killed, Bangabandhu, Tajuddin, and others. But no-one has been able to take our freedom,” he said.

“The right to vote was won with the lives of hundreds of thousands of martyrs. We must always remember this. We must honour those who gave their lives in 1971. The value of the vote is to express our ownership over the nation. That is why we can vote.”