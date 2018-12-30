Some voters not being marked with permanent ink at Salman F Rahman’s polling centre
Tabarul Haque, from Dohar bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Dec 2018 12:12 BdST Updated: 30 Dec 2018 12:12 BdST
Allegations have surfaced that election officials are not marking some voters who have already cast their ballots with permanent ink at a polling centre in Dhaka-1, where the Awami League’s Salman F Rahman is contesting as a candidate.
Some voters who cast ballots at the Shinepukur Govt Primary School centre at Dohar’s Muksudpur Union said the ink was not being used to mark their fingers at the “instruction of Awami League activists”.
It has also been alleged that presiding officers and law enforcers are barring reporters from entering some polling centres in the constituency.
A bdnews24.com correspondent at the centre said Salman F Rahman cast his ballot at 8:15am in public in front of his supporters instead of moving to a secret room. Reporters were prevented from taking pictures of the incident.
But Rahman said: “The environment is good. I am very satisfied with the way they are conducting their duties. I do not believe there will be any problems with voting.”
Presiding Officer Zillur Rahman did not respond to the allegations.
