Voting suspended at 22 polling centres, says EC secretary

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Dec 2018 18:12 BdST Updated: 30 Dec 2018 18:12 BdST

The Election Commission has announced that voting has been suspended at 22 of the polling centres across the country.

Election Commission Secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed made the announcement after voters went to the polls between 8 am and 4 pm on Sunday to cast their ballots.

The EC had organised 40,051 polling centres for the 299 parliamentary races across Bangladesh in the 11th national parliamentary election.

Votes from approximately 0.05 percent of polling centres were suspended.

