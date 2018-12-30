Home > ELEVENTH PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION

Awami League candidates Saifuzzaman Shikhor, Biren Sikder win Magura seats

  Magura Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Dec 2018 20:12 BdST Updated: 30 Dec 2018 20:12 BdST

The Awami League candidates for the two Magura constituencies have won the election.

The winners are Saifuzzaman Shikhor and Biren Sikder in Magura-1 and Magura-2 seats respectively, the returning officer announced on Sunday evening.

Saifuzzaman Shikhor, a former Bangladesh Chhatra League leader, bagged 274,130 votes, Returning Officer Ali Akbar said.

Shikhor’s nearest candidate the BNP’s Monwar Hossain Khan polled 16,467.  

State Minister for Youth and Sports Biren won 230,123 votes while his nearest rival the BNP’s Nitai Roy Chowdhury got 52,009 votes.

