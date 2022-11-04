US imposes sanctions on oil smuggling network backing Iran's Quds Force, Hezbollah

The companies modified or created counterfeit certificates of origin and quality for the oil, which was then transferred for sale abroad, Treasury said.

Some oil sales were planned to Asia buyers as of late 2021, and Ava Petroleum - one of the entities designated - coordinated an oil shipment to China, according to Treasury.

Washington targeted Viktor Artemov, Edman Nafrieh, Rouzbeh Zahedi and Mohamed El Zein, as well as companies under their control, such as Ava Petroleum, that Treasury said were used to conduct the activities.

Companies in Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Turkey, Iran and the Marshall Islands were among those designated, according to Treasury's website.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a separate statement said the network had facilitated the sale of hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of oil for Hezbollah and the Quds Force.

The sanctions freeze the US assets of those designated and generally bar Americans from dealing with them. Those that engage in certain transactions with them also risk being hit with sanctions.

Washington maintains sweeping sanctions on Iran and has looked for ways to increase pressure as efforts to resurrect the 2015 nuclear deal have stalled.

US President Joe Biden had sought to negotiate the return of Iran to the nuclear deal after former President Donald Trump pulled out of the agreement in 2018.

The 2015 agreement limited Iran's uranium enrichment activity to make it harder for Tehran to develop nuclear arms in return for lifting international sanctions.