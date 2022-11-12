UN, Russian officials met to discuss Black Sea grains deal

Senior United Nations officials met with a Russian delegation in Geneva on Friday to discuss Moscow's grievances about the Black Sea grains export initiative and address the need for unimpeded food and fertiliser exports, a UN spokesperson said.

The negotiations come eight days before the deal brokered by the UN and Turkey in July is due to be renewed. The accord has helped stave off a global food crisis by allowing the export of food and fertilisers from several of Ukraine's Black Sea ports.

Moscow has indicated that it could quit the deal, set to expire on Nov 19, if progress is not made on its concerns.

Russia suspended its participation for four days last month in response to a drone attack on Moscow's fleet in Crimea that it blamed on Ukraine. Kyiv has not claimed responsibility and denies using the grain programme's security corridor for military purposes.