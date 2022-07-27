Singapore extends stay of Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa

Singapore has permitted former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to stay in the island republic for an additional 14 days, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

A short-term visit pass issued when Rajapaksa arrived on a private visit two weeks ago has been extended, two separate sources in Colombo and Singapore, both with knowledge of the matter, said.

Rajapaksa is now able to stay in Singapore until August 11.