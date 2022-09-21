US, Canadian warships sail through Taiwan Strait, second in a year

A US Navy warship and a Canadian frigate carried out a routine transit through the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday, the US and Canadian militaries said, an operation which comes amid heightened military tensions between Beijing and Taipei.

China condemned the mission, saying its forces "warned" the ships.

In recent years, US warships, and on occasion those from allied nations such as Britain and Canada, have routinely sailed through the strait, drawing the ire of China, which claims Taiwan over the objections of the island's democratically elected government.

In a statement, the US Navy said its Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer Higgins and the Royal Canadian Navy's Halifax-class frigate Vancouver conducted the transit through a corridor in the strait that is beyond the territorial sea of any coastal state.