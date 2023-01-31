Auckland floods set to continue as new rainstorms loom

New Zealand officials on Tuesday asked residents in flood-ravaged Auckland to prepare for the onslaught of another storm as residents start a clean-up following a series of floods and landslips across New Zealand's biggest city over the weekend.

Four people lost their lives in flash floods and landslides that hit Auckland over the last three days amid record downpours. A state of emergency is in place in Auckland and Northland, the country's northernmost region.

With more rain on the way, Auckland has already been swamped with record levels in the past four days, and sodden ground and full rivers mean new rainfall brings increased risks of flooding and land slips.

Beaches around the city of 1.6 million are off limits due to contaminated water, several main roads remain closed, and all Auckland schools will remain shut until Feb 7. Evacuation centres have been set up across the city.