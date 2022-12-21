Reaction to Taliban-led Afghanistan suspending university access for women

Afghanistan's Taliban-run government on Tuesday suspended university access for female students, drawing condemnation from foreign governments and complicating efforts by the Taliban administration to gain international recognition.

Following are reactions from the United Nations, foreign governments and rights groups.

STEPHANE DUJARRIC, United Nations spokesperson:

"It's another very troubling move and it's difficult to imagine how the country can develop, deal with all of the challenges that it has, without active participation of women and the education of women."

ANTONY BLINKEN, United States Secretary of State:

"Deeply dismayed by the announcement from the Taliban denying women the right to a university education. Afghan women deserve better. Afghanistan deserves better."

"The Taliban have just definitively set back their objective of being accepted by the international community."