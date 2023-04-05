Ahead of Xi meet, Macron warns about risks of cutting off China

"It's not the time to announce business deals or big new investments," said Noah Barkin, an analyst with Rhodium Group. "It would essentially be a vote of confidence in the Chinese economy and send the message that France is not on board with the US approach."

Macron invited von der Leyen on the trip as a way to project European unity, after French officials criticised German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for going to China on his own late last year.

Ahead of the trip, both Macron and von der Leyen have said they want to persuade China to use its influence over Russia to bring peace in Ukraine, or at least prevent Beijing from directly supporting its ally.

China this year proposed a 12-point peace plan for the Ukraine crisis, which called on both sides to agree to a gradual de-escalation leading to a comprehensive ceasefire.

But the plan was largely dismissed by the West due to China's refusal to condemn Russia, and the US and NATO then said China was considering sending arms to Russia, which Beijing has denied.

UKRAINE ON THE MIND

Suspicion of China's motives only deepened after President Xi Jinping flew to Moscow for hours of closed-door meetings with Russia's President Vladimir Putin last month.

Macron has said he is also keen to stress to Xi, who he will meet alongside von der Leyen on Thursday, that Europe will not accept China providing arms to Russia.

"Considering China's proximity with Russia, it's obvious it is one of the few countries, if not the only one, which could have a game-changing effect on the conflict, in one way or another," one of Macron's advisers said ahead of the trip.

In a meeting with Xi last week, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he had encouraged the Chinese leader to talk to the Ukrainian leadership and learn about their peace formula.

Macron and von der Leyen are expected to echo the message that Xi should talk to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

After brokering a surprise detente between Iran and Saudi Arabia last month, China has been eager to present itself as a peacemaker and an alternative to the United States, which it says is fanning flames by sending weapons to Ukraine.

The talks with European leaders come amid Chinese protests against US-led technology export restrictions, which it views as part of a broader effort by Washington to contain its rise.