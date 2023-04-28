    বাংলা

    Tunisia retrieves 41 drowned migrants as death toll soars

    The number of victims of migrant shipwrecks off the country's coast rises to 210 in 10 days

    Reuters
    Published : 28 April 2023, 01:51 PM
    Updated : 28 April 2023, 01:51 PM

    Coastguards have retrieved 41 bodies from Tunisian waters, a national guard official said on Friday, raising the number of victims of migrant shipwrecks off the country's coast to 210 in 10 days.

    The bodies were in a decomposed state, suggesting they had been in the water for several days, said Houssem Eddine Jebabli told Reuters.

    The cumulative total of fatalities was unprecedented over such a short period, he said.

    Numbers of boats carrying migrants - most from sub-Saharan Africa, Syria and Sudan - trying to reach Italy from Tunisia have risen sharply in recent months, in part due to a crackdown on departures by authorities in neighbouring Libya.

    Tunisia is struggling to contain the surge, and some morgues are running out of space to bury the victims.

    RELATED STORIES
    A vendor prepares food at a bazaar for Muslims to break their fast during the holy month of Ramadan in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Apr 15, 2023.
    Malaysia probes cases of migrant workers left jobless, without passports
    Hundreds of workers from Bangladesh and Nepal have arrived in Malaysia since December after paying steep fees to middlemen to get employment, rights groups say
    Louisville Metro Police deploy for an "active police situation" that includes mass casualties near Slugger Field in Louisville, Kentucky, US, Apr 10, 2023.
    Bank worker shoots dead 4 colleagues in US
    A man was killed and a woman injured in a shooting outside a community college in Louisville hours after the bank attack
    2002 Hasina motorcade attack: Ex-MP Habib among 4 sentenced to life in prison
    4 get life in prison for attack on Hasina’s motorcade
    Former BNP MP Habibul Islam Habib was among those convicted for the Satkhira incident
    Migrants claiming to be from Darfur, Sudan cross the English Channel in an inflatable boat near Dover, Britain, Aug 4, 2021.
    4 die in migrant shipwrecks off Tunisia
    The coast guard rescued 53 others off the southern city of Sfax, two of whom are in critical condition

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan