    বাংলা

    Prince Harry lawsuit against newspaper publisher set for May trial

    Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is one of several public figures whose lawsuits against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) will be considered at the trial

    Reuters
    Published : 8 March 2023, 03:26 PM
    Updated : 8 March 2023, 03:26 PM

    Britain's Prince Harry's lawsuit against the publisher of the Daily Mirror newspaper over allegations of phone hacking will go to trial in May, a judge at London's High Court ruled on Wednesday.

    Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is one of several public figures whose lawsuits against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) will be considered at the trial.

    Judge Timothy Fancourt ruled on Wednesday that Harry's case, which alleges unlawful information gathering on behalf of MGN journalists between 1996 and 2011, should be part of the trial.

    David Sherborne, a lawyer representing Harry and the other claimants, earlier told the court that Harry would be "the only witness" relied upon in his case – raising the prospect of the prince entering the witness box to give evidence.

    Fancourt said on Wednesday that he thought Harry "will not settle" his case, based on what he says in his witness statement – which is not yet publicly available – as well as "everything he has said outside these proceedings".

    Harry's case against MGN, launched in 2019, is one of several he is currently bringing against British newspapers, including a similar lawsuit against News Group Newspapers, the publisher of the now-defunct News of the World and The Sun.

    He is also suing Associated Newspapers, the publisher of the Mail on Sunday, for libel over an article which said he tried to keep secret details of his legal fight to reinstate his police protection.

    And Harry is one of several high-profile figures, including singer Elton John and actresses Elizabeth Hurley and Sadie Frost, bringing lawsuits against Associated Newspapers alleging phone-tapping and other privacy breaches.

    Associated Newspapers has said that it "utterly and unambiguously" denies the allegations and the publisher's bid to throw the case out of court will be heard later this month.

    The wave of litigation follows the collapse of Harry and his wife Meghan's relationship with Britain's media since their marriage in 2018.

    Media intrusion was a major factor they cited in their decision to step down from royal duties and move to the United States two years ago.

    Harry has since – in his memoir "Spare" and accompanying TV interviews – also accused other royals of leaking stories about him and his wife Meghan to tabloid newspapers.

    RELATED STORIES
    A file photo of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with PM Modi.
    India, Australia aim to boost economic, defence ties at summit of PMs
    The three-day visit by Albanese, the first by an Australian prime minister since 2017, comes days ahead of a visit by Japanese PM Fumio Kishida
    Sri Lankan rupees are seen in a bowl at a vegetable vendor's shop amid the rampant food inflation, amid Sri Lanka's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Jul 29 , 2022.
    China promises Sri Lanka deal on debt treatment
    Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis in more than seven decades and a shortage of dollars has disrupted imports of essentials
    Demonstrators take part in a march to call for gender equality and protest against gender discrimination, marking the International Women's Day in Tokyo, Japan, Mar 8, 2021.
    Some governments seek change as world marks Women's Day
    International Women's Day has its roots in the US socialist and labour movements of the early 20th century when many women were fighting for better working conditions and the right to vote
    Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attends the APEC Leader's Dialogue with APEC Business Advisory Council during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, Friday, Nov 18, 2022, in Bangkok, Thailand.
    Australian PM to meet Biden in US after India trip
    Albanese would not be drawn on expectations of a trilateral summit next week with Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to announce a way forward on AUKUS project

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher