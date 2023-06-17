Iraq enjoys respite from turmoil but risks remain

"It's been a long while since we enjoyed this sort of political stability where the crises we face are dealt with in meeting rooms and under the roof of parliament and not outside," Alaaldin said.

It is a dramatic shift from last year, when rivalry between Shia groups blocked the formation of a government, leading to violence and stoking fears of civil war in a nation that has suffered from conflict and chaos since the 2003 invasion.

The calm is mirrored in other areas of the Middle East where predominantly Shia Iran and mainly Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia have reestablished ties, easing a rivalry that has often played out across the region.

Yet, analysts say many of Iraq's problems remain unresolved, ranging from its heavy dependence on oil revenues and the volatile global energy market to graft and sectarianism.

"The system of corruption and political patronage is entrenched and has stifled any reform attempts for the past 20 years," said Renaud Mansour, director of the Iraq Initiative at London's Chatham House think tank, adding that a state hiring spree was not a "sustainable fix".

He said Iraq could easily be destabilised by problems beyond its borders, calling the country a "playground for regional and global problems". However, he said detente between Saudi Arabia and Iran "potentially gives Iraq some space to breathe."

Iraq remains vulnerable to geopolitical shocks, including in the Kurdish-controlled north, where rival parties are feuding. Turkey and Iran have mounted military operations against Kurdish militant groups there, saying they threaten their national security.

FINANCIAL LARGESSE

Challenges abound elsewhere too. Last year's fears about civil war only abated when populist Shia cleric Muqtada Sadr stepped back from politics and his huge number of followers moved off the streets. But he has stepped back before and analysts say could fire up the street again if he sought a return.

Nevertheless, Sudani has had successes. His budget was passed after tough negotiations to win the backing of Shia, Kurdish and Sunni Arab factions.

But the budget, Iraq's biggest, forecasts spending of 198.9 trillion dinars ($153 billion) with plans to add more than 500,000 workers to an already bloated bureaucracy, flying in the face of recommendations from the International Monetary Fund.