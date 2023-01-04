Biden, Japan's Kishida to meet at White House on Jan 13

US President Joe Biden will hold talks with Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House on Jan 13 to discuss North Korea, Ukraine, China's tensions with Taiwan, and a "free and open Indo-Pacific," the White House said on Tuesday.

The two leaders will discuss "a range of regional and global issues including the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programmes, Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine, and maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," the White House said.

The meeting between Washington and its key Asian partner in standing up to China's increasing might comes as North Korea's missile tests and calls for a larger nuclear arsenal worry US allies in the region.

Kishida plans to discuss Tokyo's new security policy, which saw the unveiling in December of Japan's biggest military build-up since World War Two, Japan's Yomiuri daily newspaper reported last week, citing multiple unidentified Japanese government sources.