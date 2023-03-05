India may issue alert on Marion cough syrup exports after toxins found

Vaibhav Babbar, an inspector involved in the Marion probe, said the samples had been adulterated with ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol - the toxins that the World Health Organization says were found in the products sold by the two companies in the two countries.

As many as 70 children have died in Gambia and 19 in Uzbekistan.

More than 300 children, most under age 5, in Gambia, Indonesia and Uzbekistan died last year of acute kidney injury associated with contaminated medicines, the WHO said in January.

In addition, it said the Philippines, Timor Leste, Senegal and Cambodia might be affected because they may have the medicines on sale. It also called for "immediate and concerted action" among its 194 member states to prevent more deaths.

"Because Marion's drugs have gone to so many countries, I pray nothing happens elsewhere," Babbar said. "The health ministry could issue an alert. They may do it. It will be good to issue an alert."