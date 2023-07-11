    বাংলা

    Taliban halt Swedish activities in Afghanistan after Quran burning

    An Iraqi immigrant to Sweden burned the Quran outside a Stockholm mosque last month, causing outrage in the Muslim world

    Reuters
    Published : 11 July 2023, 06:31 AM
    Updated : 11 July 2023, 06:31 AM

    The Taliban administration said on Tuesday all activities by Sweden in Afghanistan must stop after the burning of the Quran outside a mosque in the Swedish capital last month.

    "After the insulting of the holy Quran and granting of permission for insulting of Muslim beliefs ...The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is ordering the stopping of all activities of Sweden in Afghanistan," said Zabiullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban administration in a statement.

    Sweden no longer has an embassy open in Afghanistan, since the Taliban took over in 2021.

    The order was likely to affect the Swedish non-governmental organisation, the Swedish Committee for Afghanistan, which has thousands of aid workers at work throughout the country in health, education and rural development.

    An Iraqi immigrant to Sweden burned the Quran outside a Stockholm mosque last month, causing outrage in the Muslim world.

    The Swedish Committee for Afghanistan did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Taliban order. The Taliban administration did not provide details on which organisations would be affected.

    Afghanistan's aid sector has already been severely hampered by a series of restrictions, including on female aid workers, and funding reductions for the United Nation's-led annual humanitarian plan suggests donor countries are pulling back on financial support.

    RELATED STORIES
    Police officers intervene after people's reaction as demonstrators burn the Quran (not pictured) outside Stockholm's central mosque in Stockholm, Sweden June 28, 2023.
    Sweden is considering making Quran burnings illegal
    An Iraqi immigrant to Sweden burned the Quran outside a Stockholm mosque last week, causing outrage in the Muslim world and condemnation from the Pope
    A woman holds a copy of the Koran during a protest against a man who tore up and burned a copy of the Quran outside a mosque in the Swedish capital Stockholm, near the Swedish embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, Jun 30, 2023.
    Measures needed to prevent Quran desecration: OIC
    The statement was issued after an extraordinary meeting in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah called to discuss a Quran burning incident in Sweden
    An Iranian protester holds the Quran in her hand during a protest against a man who burned a copy of the Quran outside a mosque in the Swedish capital Stockholm, in front of the Swedish Embassy in Tehran, Iran, Jun 30, 2023.
    Quran burning: Dhaka summons Swedish diplomat
    In a previous statement, the foreign ministry condemned the ‘despicable’ act of burning a copy of the Quran
    An Iranian protester holds the Quran in her hand during a protest against a man who burned a copy of the Quran outside a mosque in the Swedish capital Stockholm, in front of the Swedish Embassy in Tehran, Iran, Jun 30, 2023.
    Iran delays sending envoy to Sweden to protest Quran incident
    Swedish police charged the man who burned the holy book with agitation against an ethnic or national group

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan