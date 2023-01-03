Brazil's Lula pays respects to Pele as 150,000 attend stadium wake

People formed long lines outside the stadium in Santos, where Pele lived for most of his life, and waited for up to two hours to pay their respects even overnight, according to Santos Football Club.

"Long live the king," a giant banner read inside the stadium. Dubbed the 'king of soccer,' Pele played for Santos from 1956 to 1974, scoring more than 1,000 goals.

Newly sworn-in President Lula arrived by helicopter on Tuesday morning and stood next to Pele's casket, draped with a Brazilian flag, in the centre of the football field.