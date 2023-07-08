As NATO meets, allies ask how long US commitment will last

The US also remains more sceptical than either France or Central and Eastern European members on bringing Ukraine into the alliance as a full and formal member, much to the frustration of the Kyiv government.

For all that, there remains a near-taboo on criticising the US amongst many alliance members, nervous that if it were to pull back its European members might lack not just military strength but also diplomatic and logistical cohesion to be able to effectively defend themselves.

'DOUBLE-HATTED' BACKBONE

Ever since US General Dwight D Eisenhower was appointed NATO's first Supreme Allied Commander Europe at the end of 1951, the US has been the basic framework nation around which almost all NATO military planning has been built.

Both the Supreme Commander and several other crucial roles, including leading NATO air and ground forces as well as those within the Mediterranean are held by "double-hatted" US officers who also lead the Pentagon's commands covering those areas.

Since the early 2020s, the US has also staffed two of the most essential Assistant Secretary-General roles – those for Intelligence and Operations – thereby giving the Secretary-General (who by convention has always been from Europe) steers from more classified US insights than might otherwise be available.

Within the North Atlantic Council that governs NATO activity, the US also has a long-running reputation for providing critical briefings on important matters, while also steering the alliance to adopt similar military and other standards to the Pentagon that allow readier coordination and action in time of crisis.

For all that, however, there has been a concern since the very beginning amongst other NATO members that the US might "fail to turn up" in time of crisis, or take a cold-blooded decision to abandon Europe to its fate.

As French leader Charles de Gaulle once put it, a future US president might prove more reluctant than expected to sacrifice New York to defend Paris or Bonn.

Multiple US presidents, meanwhile, from Eisenhower through Kennedy to Nixon and most recently and outspokenly Donald Trump, have complained repeatedly that Europe has not pulled its weight when it comes defending its own continent, leaving the US to take the strain.

TIME FOR EUROPE?

Ever since the 1970s, however, that has been offset with another US worry – that European nations might push too far ahead in building their own structures, leading to a permanent reduction of US influence and a Europe more friendly towards an assertive Russia, perhaps even neutral.

That has led to particularly mixed feelings towards the European Union, whose own military structures are considerably less evolved than those of NATO.

Indeed, much of alliance history has consisted of its most powerful nations attempting to persuade each other to do more. In the 1950s, German Chancellor Konrad Adenauer attempted to persuade Eisenhower that the NATO secretary-general should also be American, thereby putting the alliance much more wholeheartedly under US leadership.

Now, in contrast, the Biden administration is rumoured to be keen on current European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to take over when Stoltenberg stands down next year after a decade in the role. US officials say no decision has yet been made.

Officials say France and Germany are also keen that the next Secretary General comes with strong EU links, with Brexit effectively killing the candidacy of British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, whose full-throated support for arming Ukraine more heavily is also said to have cost him some support in Washington.

That may reflect a permanent loss of status within NATO for Britain, the only nation so far to have provided three secretary-generals as well as every deputy supreme commander.

For all that, however, the US is still seen as indispensable. As NATO prepares for a potentially humiliating failure to admit Sweden at the Vilnius summit next week due to repeated Turkish objections, Biden this week invited Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson to Washington.

Even without joining NATO, Sweden has mutual defence guarantees from the rest of the EU under the Lisbon Treaty – but it is the promise of US support in any war that really counts.

Even US-European relations, however, are increasingly dominated by Washington's rivalry with China. Last month, the Netherlands became the latest European nation to impose export controls on microchips that might go to China, prompting a Chinese embargo on several rare earth minerals vital for electronics and energy generation.

* Peter Apps is a Reuters columnist writing on defence and security issues. He joined Reuters in 2003, reporting from southern Africa and Sri Lanka and on global defence issues. He has been a columnist since 2016. He is also the founder of a think tank, the Project for Study of the 21st Century, and, since 2016, has been a Labour Party activist and British Army reservist.