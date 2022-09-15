    বাংলা

    France respects India keeping Russia ties, foreign minister says

    Russia is India's biggest foreign supplier of defence hardware, and the country’s imports of Russian crude oil and coal have soared since the war

    Reuters
    Published : 15 Sept 2022, 06:08 AM
    Updated : 15 Sept 2022, 06:08 AM

    France is aware of and respects India's energy and other relations with Russia, its foreign minister told the India Today news channel on Thursday during a visit to the country.

    India has not condemned Russia's February invasion of Ukraine, instead calling for negotiations and peace. Russia is India's biggest foreign supplier of defence hardware, and India's imports of Russian crude oil and coal have soared since the war.

    "We know the differences in our relations vis-a-vis Russia," Catherine Colonna said in an interview, during which she was asked about India's oil trade and overall ties with Russia.

    "We know the history" of India's past and present relations with Russia, Colonna said. "We do respect your country's decision to keep going with some relations."

    India has seen a flurry of visits from Western diplomats and other officials in recent weeks, as they seek to widen support for a plan of the G7 group of rich countries including France to cap the price of Russian oil.

    RELATED STORIES
    Taiwan looking for 'appropriate' way to mourn Queen Elizabeth
    Taiwan looking for 'appropriate' way to mourn Elizabeth
    The self-ruled island is still in the process of understanding plans for her state funeral, the foreign ministry says
    Armenia reports truce after new clashes with Azerbaijan
    Armenia reports truce after new clashes with Azerbaijan
    A decades-old territorial dispute between the former Soviet states flared up and led to the deadliest exchanges since 2020
    Putin, Xi set to meet on Thursday in Samarkand
    Putin, Xi to meet on Thursday
    The two leaders are in Samarkand to attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a regional security group
    Ukraine leader promises victory during frontline town visit as Russia digs in
    Ukraine leader promises victory as Russia digs in
    Russian forces suffered a stunning reversal this month after Ukrainian troops made a rapid armoured thrust with special forces in the northeastern region

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher