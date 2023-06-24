How mercenary revolt has gathered pace in Russia

Mutinous Russian mercenary fighters barrelled towards Moscow on Saturday after seizing a southern city overnight, with Russia's military firing on them from the air but seemingly incapable of slowing their lightning advance.

Here is a timeline of events as they have unfolded over the last 24 hours.

FRIDAY

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the boss of the private army called Wagner, releases a video stepping up his feud with Russia's military top brass and for the first time rejects President Vladimir Putin's core justifications for invading Ukraine.

- In a series of subsequent audio recordings posted on Telegram, Prigozhin says the "evil" of Russia's military leadership "must be stopped" and his Wagner mercenary force will lead a "march for justice" against the Russian military.

- Russia's FSB security service responds by opening a criminal case against Prigozhin, saying he has called for armed mutiny.

- The deputy commander of Russia's Ukraine campaign, General Sergei Surovikin, urges the Wagner militia to give up their opposition to the military leadership and return to their bases.