Far-right Italian leader blasted for posting rape video

Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni, leading the race to become Italy's next prime minister, was accused on Monday of shameful electioneering by her rivals after posting a video of a Ukrainian woman being raped by a migrant in an Italian city.

The 55-year-old woman was assaulted on a pavement in the city of Piacenza early Sunday by an asylum seeker from Guinea, local officials said. The incident was videoed by someone in a flat overlooking the street and the assailant was arrested.

Police confirmed the arrest and said the man was being detained as the investigation continued.

Meloni, whose Brothers of Italy party heads the polls ahead of a Sept 25 national election, tweeted the video, which had been posted on a newspaper website with the image blurred but the woman's cries clearly audible.