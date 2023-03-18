How are war crimes in Ukraine being investigated?

THE INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT'S ROLE

The Hague-based tribunal has led the most high-profile investigations into the most prominent suspects, looking into war crimes as well as broader crimes against humanity and genocide.

Since his investigation was launched a year ago, ICC prosecutor Karim Khan has visited Ukraine four times.

He has visited the Kyiv region, where civilians were massacred in Bucha, and the Kharkiv region, home to residential neighbourhoods in the town of Borodianka devastated by shelling, as well as a home for children in southern Ukraine.

The arrest warrants for Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia's Commissioner for Children's Rights, theoretically mark the first step towards an eventual trial - though under current conditions, the capture and arraignment of Russia's president is almost inconceivable.

Even if that did happen, previous ICC cases have shown it is hard to convict the most senior officials. In more than 20 years, the court has only issued five convictions for core crimes, and none were top officials.

But the ICC investigations into international figures are not the only option. War crimes can also be prosecuted in Ukraine's own courts, as well as a growing number of countries conducting their own investigations.

There are also plans to create a new tribunal to prosecute the Russian invasion - which Moscow calls a "special military operation" - as a the crime of aggression. The ICC cannot bring such a charge due to legal constraints.