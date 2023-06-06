    বাংলা

    At least 42 dead, thousands homeless after floods in Haiti

    The deadly floods come as Haiti faces an already difficult scenario amid rampant gang violence

    Reuters
    Published : 5 June 2023, 07:02 PM
    Updated : 5 June 2023, 07:02 PM

    Flooding from torrential rains in Haiti has left at least 42 people dead over the past couple days and dozens more missing and injured, officials said on Monday. 

    Over 13,600 homes are also listed as flooded. 

    The civil protection agency said on Twitter on Monday the death toll had risen since Sunday night after floods over the weekend hit various parts of the country, including near the capital Port-au-Prince. 

    "My government, together with national and international institutions, is adopting urgent measures to meet the demands of the day," Prime Minister Ariel Henry said in a government statement on Sunday. 

    Aid agencies have been delivering food to displaced persons as civil protection officials warned over the weekend that the agricultural sector in parts of the country had been hard hit. 

    The deadly floods come as Haiti faces an already difficult scenario amid rampant gang violence, which the head of civil protection told the Miami Herald had impeded rescue efforts. 

    The rains coincide with the start of the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June to November.

    RELATED STORIES
    Demonstrators break into the Toussaint Louverture International Airport to protest the recent killings of police officers by armed gangs, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti Jan 26, 2023.
    Haiti conflict puts over 100,000 kids at risk of starving to death: UN
    The international community have been weary of sending troops, as a vigilante justice movement has gained force, challenging gangs and carrying out executions
    People riding bicycles make their way in the heavy rain in Kochi, Kochi Prefecture, Japan Jun 2, 2023, in this photo taken by Kyodo. REUTERS
    Japan slammed by rain as tropical storm nears
    The storm prompts authorities to advise over a million people to evacuate, though no injuries were reported
    A man pulls his animals while others go to salvage their belongings amid rising flood water, following rains and floods during the monsoon season on the outskirts of Bhan Syedabad, Pakistan, Sept 8, 2022.
    Pakistan's flood-hit homes get green design
    Villagers are trading tents and tarpaulins provided by aid agencies for local materials such as lime, mud and bamboo to build their own low-cost and water-resistant homes
    Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin makes a statement on the start of withdrawal of his forces from Bakhmut and handing over their positions to regular Russian troops, in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in Bakhmut, Ukraine, in this still image taken from video released May 25, 2023.
    Ukraine retaken part of settlement north of Bakhmut: Prigozhin
    The Russian mercenary leader, whose Wagner militia captured Bakhmut last month, calls the development a ‘disgrace’

    Opinion

    Save our planet: #BeatPlasticPollution
    Tasneem Hossain
    Kosovo violence gives NATO, Europe an unwanted crisis
    Peter Apps
    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps