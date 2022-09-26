    বাংলা

    Japan bans chemical weapons-related goods to Russia, concerned by nuke threats

    Japan also added 21 Russian organisations such as science labs as the target of existing export bans

    Reuters
    Published : 26 Sept 2022, 05:17 AM
    Updated : 26 Sept 2022, 05:17 AM

    Japan has decided to ban exports of chemical weapons-related goods to Russia in an additional sanction against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, and is "deeply concerned" about the possible use of nuclear weapons, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Monday.

    Japan also added 21 Russian organisations such as science labs as the target of existing export bans, according to a government statement released after Monday's cabinet meeting, which formally approved the new sanction measures announced by the foreign minister at a Group of Seven meeting last week.

    "Japan is deeply concerned about the possibility of nuclear weapons used during Russia's invasion of Ukraine," Matsuno also said in a media briefing, adding Japan will continue to work with the international society in supporting Ukraine and sanctioning Russia.

