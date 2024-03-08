Will Biden's temporary port plan stop famine in Gaza?

HOW WILL THE TEMPORARY PORT WORK?

The US military will construct a floating pier and install it in place off Gaza. An official was quoted in US media saying it would be attached to land by a temporary causeway.

Aid will be shipped to it from Cyprus where Israeli officials will inspect it, as they currently do at the land borders, to stop anything going into Gaza that they deem to have a possible military use.

But with some parts of Gaza facing far worse problems than others, distribution inside the enclave may be the real challenge and there are no details on how that will work.

HOW LONG WILL IT TAKE?

Biden didn't say but an official told Reuters it would take "a number of weeks to plan and execute".

With hospitals in northern Gaza already reporting children dying of malnutrition, the temporary port plan does not look like an immediate solution for people who are already starving.

WHERE WILL IT BE BASED?

That's not clear either. Most of Gaza's coast is beach, and there may be limited locations where larger ships can approach without dredging.

Under the 1993 Oslo peace accords, European countries promised to build a seaport near Gaza City in the north of the enclave. But the idea fell apart when Palestinians staged an uprising against Israeli occupation in 2000 and there is now only a small fishing harbour there, unsuitable for large ships.

Israel militarily cut off north Gaza from the south early in the conflict and it stops people moving between them. Aid convoys have struggled to pass through Israeli checkpoints from the south into the north.

There is also a long jetty built into the sea near Khan Younis in the south that is normally used for fishing boats.

HOW WOULD SECURITY WORK?

Biden has promised that no US boots would touch the ground in Gaza and it is not clear if Israeli or other forces would provide security for the temporary port itself or for aid moving out into the enclave.

The issue of security has increasingly dogged all aid distribution in Gaza, with some convoys being surrounded by desperate people who removed the supplies.

Palestinian police stopped escorting convoys after what the UN described as "a spate of attacks by Israeli forces that led to police casualties".