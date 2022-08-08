Biden stands with Muslims after 'horrific killings' in New Mexico

US President Joe Biden expressed solidarity with the Muslim community on Sunday after a fourth Muslim man was killed in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in what authorities are describing as targeted attacks.

Biden, in a Twitter post after news of the fourth death, said he was angered and saddened by the killings.

"While we await a full investigation, my prayers are with the victims’ families, and my administration stands strongly with the Muslim community," Biden said in a Twitter post. "These hateful attacks have no place in America."