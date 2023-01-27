Kyiv seeks more weapons as fighting intensifies in east Ukraine

"Weapons on the battlefield. Weapons that protect our skies. New sanctions against Russia, i.e. political and economic weapons."

Ukraine's military said it shot down 47 of 59 Russian missiles on Thursday. Russia also launched 37 air strikes, 17 of them using Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones. All drones were downed, it said.

Eleven people were killed and 11 wounded in the drone and missile strikes, which spanned multiple regions and also damaged dozens of buildings, a State Emergency Service spokesperson said.

Local officials on Friday reported heavy shelling in the north, northeast and east of Ukraine, scene of some of the heaviest combat since Russia's invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

"Fierce fighting continues along the front lines. Our defenders are firmly holding their positions and inflicting losses to the enemy," said Oleh Synehubov, governor of the northeastern region of Kharkiv.

Reuters could not verify battlefield reports.

PROBING ATTACKS

Oleskandr Musiyenko, head of the Military and Strategic Research Centre of Ukraine, said Russia was sending in more reinforcements to block Ukrainian advances.

"They are mostly sending infantry and artillery forces into battle, made up mainly of conscripts. But they do not have the level of artillery and tank support they had on Feb. 24," Musiyenko told Ukrainian television.

"They have fewer resources. They are relying on the numerical superiority of their troops."

Russia's invasion has killed thousands of civilians, uprooted millions and reduced cities to rubble.

Front lines have remained largely frozen over the past two months, with Russia trying to gain more ground in the east after occupying much of what is known as the Donbas region and protect a corridor of land it has occupied in southern Ukraine.

Britain said in a regular intelligence update on Friday that Russian forces had probably conducted probing attacks near Orikhiv in the southeast and in Vuhledar in the east, but were unlikely to have achieved "substantive advances."

Both sides are widely expected to launch a spring offensive.

"Where will the main (Russian) strike occur? For now, we have no idea. Diversionary strikes are possible in all sectors and, in one or two, mass strikes aimed at punching a corridor through Ukraine," Mykola Sunhurovskiy, director of military programmes at Ukraine's Razumkov Centre think tank, told the nv.ua website.