Teenager pulled from rubble in Turkey; anger smoulders after earthquake

The 17-year-old was extracted from the ruins of a collapsed apartment bloc in Turkey's southeastern Kahramanmaras province, broadcaster TRT Haber reported, 248 hours since the 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck in the dead of night on Feb 6.

Footage showed her being carried on a stretcher to an ambulance covered with a gold-coloured thermal blanket.

The quake killed at least 36,187 in southern Turkey, while authorities in neighbouring Syria have reported 5,800 deaths - a figure that has changed little in days.