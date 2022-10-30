    বাংলা

    Man attacks UK migrant processing centre, kills himself

    The attacker, a white man in a striped top, drives up to the centre in a white SEAT sports utility vehicle

    Reuters
    Published : 30 Oct 2022, 02:55 PM
    Updated : 30 Oct 2022, 02:55 PM

    A man threw petrol bombs attached with fireworks at a centre for processing migrants in the southern English port of Dover on Sunday and then killed himself, a Reuters photographer said. 

    The attacker, a white man in a striped top, drove up to the centre in a white SEAT sports utility vehicle. He got out and threw three petrol bombs, one of which did not go off, the photographer said. 

    He then drove to a nearby petrol station, tied an improvised noose around his neck, attached it to a metal pole and drove off, killing himself, the photographer said. 

    Video posted on social media by a GB News journalist showed staff putting out a small fire on the centre's exterior wall. 

    Police arrived minutes afterwards and cordoned off the area. 

    Police and Britain's interior ministry were not immediately available to comment.

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher