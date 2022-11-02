Parched migrants gamble with lives as US-Mexico border heats up

Weighed down with four liters of water, Mexican Alfredo Cázares embarked on a risky, illegal journey across the US border and into the sweltering Arizona desert beyond.

The construction worker was able to withstand the thirst during the two-day trip, but most of the others in his 15-person group became too dehydrated to keep walking.

"Those who couldn't continue were left behind in the middle of the road where they had to wait to be found by the border patrol," Cázares, 31, who was caught and deported, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone from the central Mexican city of Puebla.

As migrant crossings over the southern US border increase, some academics and humanitarian groups are warning that rising temperatures could lead to more deaths on the perilous route.