Tourists flown home as wildfires rage on Greek islands

Tour operators flew home nearly 1,500 holidaymakers at the start of a mass evacuation from wildfires raging on the Greek island of Rhodes on Monday and officials said the threat of further fires was high in almost every region of the country.

Fires burning since Wednesday on Rhodes forced the evacuation of 19,000 people over the weekend as an inferno reached coastal resorts on the island's southeast. A wildfire also forced evacuations from the island of Corfu.

Rhodes and Corfu are among Greece's top destinations for tourists mainly from Britain and Germany.

"For the next few weeks we must be on constant alert. We are at war, we will rebuild what we lost, we will compensate those who were hurt," Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis told parliament.

"The climate crisis is already here, it will manifest itself everywhere in the Mediterranean with greater disasters."

After leaving hotels and resorts, tourists spent the night on Rhodes airport floor, waiting for repatriation flights, the first of which came overnight.

From Sunday until 6 am on Monday, 1,489 tourists were flown back, mainly to Britain, Germany and Italy, Greek government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis said, describing the evacuation as the largest undertaken in the country.