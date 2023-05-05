Afghanistan aid donors struggle with crackdown on women, less money

'MAGIC SOLUTION'

Since toppling the Western-backed government in 2021, the Taliban administration has also tightened controls on women's access to public life, including barring women from university and closing girls' high schools.

The Taliban says it respects women's rights in accordance with its strict interpretation of Islamic law. Taliban officials said decisions on female aid workers are an "internal issue."

The United Nations has been trying to carve out exemptions in some areas for women to deliver aid, particularly in health and education. It says nearly three-quarters of the country's 40 million people need humanitarian help.

Britain has slashed its international aid budget this year as it said it needs to spend more at home to help refugees, particularly from Ukraine and Afghanistan. For the year ending Apr 5, 2024 it has pledged nearly $180 million in aid funding for Afghanistan and Pakistan.

According to UN data, Britain gave more than $450 million to the UN appeal last year, making it the second largest donor behind the United States. Britain's UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward recognised the great humanitarian need in Afghanistan.

"We are trying to fulfill that need, working with partners, at the same time as making sure that we do not give anything that would give the Taliban reason to think that they can carry on in this medieval way," she told reporters last month.

Last year Switzerland was among the mainly Western top donors, according to UN data, giving some $35 million. Switzerland's UN Ambassador Pascale Baeriswyl described the situation in Afghanistan as a "difficult dilemma."

"If you stop the project, you know that people will die," Baeriswyl told reporters. "But at the same time ... it's not possible to implement projects without women being able to work ... and we do not have the magic solution to that."