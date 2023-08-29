    বাংলা

    Biden to visit Vietnam next month as Washington seeks closer ties

    The US president will meet with Communist Party leader Nguyen Phu Trong and other top Vietnamese leaders in Hanoi on Sept 10

    Reuters
    Published : 29 August 2023, 06:41 AM
    Updated : 29 August 2023, 06:41 AM

    US President Joe Biden will visit Vietnam next month to meet with top officials on issues ranging from technology and the economy to regional stability and climate change, as Washington eyes closer ties in a region where China looms large.

    Biden will meet with Communist Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and other top Vietnamese leaders in Hanoi on Sept 10 before travelling to Alaska to commemorate the anniversary of the Sept 11, 2001 attacks on the United States, the White House said.

    Washington is eager to upgrade relations with Hanoi, considering it a key partner in the region at a time when US relations with Beijing are increasingly strained. Vietnam, meanwhile, must weigh the reaction of its powerful neighbour as China becomes more assertive.

    The Biden administration has sought to strengthen US relations in Asia, and Biden will arrive in Vietnam from India, where he is scheduled to visit from Sept 7-10 and attend a G20 summit. However, he is not attending the ASEAN meetings early next month, instead dispatching Vice President Kamala Harris.

    Diplomats have said it would be a significant disappointment if Biden did go to the 10-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summits in Jakarta.

    While in Hanoi, Biden and Vietnamese officials will discuss deepening the two countries' ties as well as boosting "a technology-focused and innovation-driven Vietnamese economy," the White House said in a statement after Biden earlier this month announced plans for the trip.

    Washington is focused on Vietnam as a key regional partner, especially as the memory of the Vietnam War era increasingly fades. Biden and Trong spoke by phone in March, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited the southeast Asian nation a month later.

    Trong, Vietnam's most powerful figure, last year became the first foreign leader to meet President Xi Jinping in Beijing after the Chinese leader secured a precedent-breaking third term.

    RELATED STORIES
    US President Joe Biden departs Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Washington, US, Aug 27, 2023.
    Biden back to school as Republicans fight education culture war
    The president will will mark the time of year when US parents send children back to school with his own trip to a Washington school
    India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a joint press conference with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, US, June 22, 2023. REUTERS
    Inflation hurting Modi, but still likely to win India's 2024 polls
    Economists say India needs to create 70 million new jobs over the next 10 years but only 24 million will likely be created
    US President Joe Biden speaks on the phone with Russia's President Vladimir Putin about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, as Biden spends the weekend at the US presidential retreat at Camp David, in this official White House handout photo released after the call took place in Thurmont, Maryland, US, February 12, 2022.
    Biden to sign strategic partnership deal with Vietnam
    The agreement will boost Vietnam's efforts to develop its high technology sector in areas including semiconductor production and artificial intelligence
    US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the banking crisis after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank, in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, DC, US, Mar 13, 2023.
    Biden calls China a 'ticking time bomb' due to economic troubles
    Biden said that China was in trouble because of weak growth

    Opinion

    Martin Luther King’s dream, 60 years on
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Arousing, with colourful abstractions
    Takir Hossain
    India is warming up to a cooling China
    Shritama Bose
    US growth, a puzzle to policymakers, could pose global risks