Biden to visit Vietnam next month as Washington seeks closer ties

US President Joe Biden will visit Vietnam next month to meet with top officials on issues ranging from technology and the economy to regional stability and climate change, as Washington eyes closer ties in a region where China looms large.

Biden will meet with Communist Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and other top Vietnamese leaders in Hanoi on Sept 10 before travelling to Alaska to commemorate the anniversary of the Sept 11, 2001 attacks on the United States, the White House said.

Washington is eager to upgrade relations with Hanoi, considering it a key partner in the region at a time when US relations with Beijing are increasingly strained. Vietnam, meanwhile, must weigh the reaction of its powerful neighbour as China becomes more assertive.