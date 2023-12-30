Hong Kong exiled activist says he was paid by authorities to be informant

Reuters couldn't independently confirm key aspects of Chung's version of events, including whether the financial transaction took place, what Chung disclosed to authorities and whether any other activists were also allegedly offered money to be informants.

The Correctional Services Department and Hong Kong Security Bureau did not respond to a request for comment.

At a regular press briefing on Friday, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry in Beijing, in response to a question on Chung, said that those who try to evade legal responsibility will be pursued. The Hong Kong Correctional Services Department said at a press conference they will liaise with relevant authorities to put Chung on a "wanted list".

Beijing imposed the national security law on the Asian financial hub in 2020 after months of anti-government protests. The law punishes acts including subversion, secession and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison.

Chung told Reuters in a video call he was offered between HK$500 and HK$3,000 by national security officers to become an informant and was closely monitored and visited by authorities after his release from Tai Lam Correctional Institution.

"They basically didn't give me a choice. I feel like they wanted to test whether I am willing to cooperate and surrender to them," Chung said.

He said he accepted money, in cash, because he felt he had no choice but to become an informant, adding that he provided insignificant information. As a result of being paid in cash he said there was no bank documentation of the transaction.

The activist said he told authorities he didn't meet any special people, showed them his stories on the social media platform Instagram and informed them that he was busy with his studies and work.

Chung said officers demanded that he sign a document related to the National Security Law, prohibiting him from disclosing their communication to anyone or to seek legal advice. He said he signed the agreement.

In response to questions about Chung's case, the Hong Kong Police Public Relations Branch said in an email that "one of the responsibilities of the National Security Department (NSD) is to collect and analyse intelligence and information concerning national security," citing Article 17 of the security law. The police email did not address Chung's allegation of having acted as an informant.

The police email said "recently some individuals who have committed crimes endangering national security openly violated supervision orders or bail conditions and fled Hong Kong, completely betraying trust and integrity" and that police "strongly condemn such behaviour".