    বাংলা

    Two Hezbollah fighters killed by Israeli drone in south Lebanon, security sources say

    Their ranks are not revealed but a source close to the Iranian-backed group says they are not senior figures

    Reuters
    Published : 21 Jan 2024, 01:57 PM
    Updated : 21 Jan 2024, 01:57 PM

    Two Hezbollah fighters were killed on Sunday when an Israeli drone hit their vehicle in southern Lebanon, security sources said. 

    Their ranks were not revealed but a source close to the Iranian-backed group said they were not senior figures. 

    It was the latest strike in an area where Israel has targeted dozens of Hezbollah fighters. Israel's military said it does not comment on foreign reports. 

    Earlier, residents and security officials said a drone had killed two people and injured at least four others near the village of Kafra 8km from the border. 

    Hezbollah has been trading fire across Lebanon's southern border with Israeli forces in support of the militia group's Palestinian ally Hamas in the Gaza Strip. 

    Hamas militants rampaged across the Gaza border into Israel on Oct. 7, prompting an Israeli invasion of the enclave backed by heavy air strikes that has killed thousands and laid much of the heavily populated area to waste. 

    Hezbollah has said its campaign has aided Palestinians by stretching Israeli forces and driving tens of thousands of Israelis from their homes. 

    It has come at a cost, with around 140 Hezbollah fighters and at least 25 Lebanese civilians killed, as well as at least nine Israeli soldiers and a civilian. The intensity has been growing in recent weeks.

    RELATED STORIES
    Members of Hezbollah carry the coffin of Hezbollah member Jaafar Serhan, who was killed while deployed in Syria with Hezbollah, during his funeral in Mashghara, Lebanon November 13, 2023.
    Israel shifts to deadlier strikes on Iran-linked targets in Syria
    Although Israel has struck Iran-linked targets in Syria for years, it is now unleashing deadlier, more frequent air raids against Iranian arms transfers and air defence systems in Syria
    Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah addresses his supporters through a screen during a ceremony to mark the fourth anniversary of the killing of senior Iranian military commander General Qassem Soleimani in a US attack, in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon January 3, 2024.
    Hezbollah, Israel appear to signal no desire for spread of Gaza war
    Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Israeli army made statements suggesting the two avowed enemies wanted to avoid risking the further spread of war beyond the Gaza Strip
    Head of Hamas delegation Saleh al-Arouri speaks during a reconciliation deal signing ceremony in Cairo, Egypt, October 12, 2017. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh/File Photo
    Israeli drone kills senior Hamas official in Beirut
    Hamas confirmed Arouri's killing via the affiliated Al-Aqsa radio
    Violence escalates between Israel, Lebanon's Hezbollah
    Violence escalates between Israel, Lebanon's Hezbollah
    Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah have been trading fire since the war in Gaza erupted two months ago

    Opinion

    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024