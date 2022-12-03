    বাংলা

    US whistleblower Snowden gets a Russian passport

    President Vladimir Putin in September granted Russian citizenship to Snowden, who fled the United States after leaking secret files about his country's spying on others

    Reuters
    Published : 3 Dec 2022, 02:49 AM
    Updated : 3 Dec 2022, 02:49 AM

    Former US intelligence contractor Edward Snowden, who exposed the scale of secret surveillance by the National Security Agency (NSA), has sworn an oath of allegiance to Russia and received a Russian passport, TASS reported on Friday.

    "Yes, he got [a passport], he took the oath," Anatoly Kucherena, Snowden's lawyer, told the state news agency TASS.

    "This is still a criminal investigative matter," White House spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Friday, referring any questions about the report on Snowden to the US Department of Justice, which declined to comment.

    US authorities have for years wanted Snowden returned to the United States to face a criminal trial on espionage charges.

    President Vladimir Putin in September granted Russian citizenship to Snowden, who fled the United States after leaking secret files that revealed the extensive eavesdropping activities of the United States and its allies.

    "I'm in Russia because the White House intentionally canceled my passport to trap me here. They downed the President of Bolivia's diplomatic aircraft to prevent me from leaving, and continue to interfere with my freedom of movement to this day," Snowden, 39, said on Twitter on Friday, referring to events from 2013.

    Snowden was referring an incident in July 2013, when Bolivia complained that its presidential jet carrying Evo Morales from Russia to Bolivia had been rerouted and forced to land in Austria over suspicion that Snowden was on board.

    Defenders of Snowden hail him as a modern-day dissident for exposing the extent of US spying and alleged violation of privacy. Opponents say he is a traitor who endangered lives by exposing the secret methods that Western spies use to listen in on hostile states and militants.

    RELATED STORIES
    Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Young Scientists Congress in Sochi, Russia December 1, 2022. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS
    Putin is open to talks on Ukraine: Kremlin
    The Kremlin’s comments come as Biden suggests he is prepared to speak to the Russian leader
    US President Joe Biden greets French President Emmanuel Macron during an official State Arrival Ceremony for French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, US, Dec 1, 2022.
    US, France vow to hold Russia to account on Ukraine
    French President Macron said he would continue to talk to Putin in hopes of de-escalating the situation and ensuring the safety of nuclear plants
    A view of an energy efficiency sticker at the Stiebel Eltron factory in Holzminden, Germany, Aug 11, 2022.
    Energy efficiency rate accelerates amid high prices: IEA
    Investments have led to energy being used 2% more efficiently this year compared with last year but short of the average 4% per year
    A police vehicle exits the Torrejon de Ardoz Air Force Base after suspected explosive devices hidden in envelopes were mailed to the base, in the wake other packages sent to targets connected to Spanish support of Ukraine, amidst Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, outside Madrid, Spain Dec 1, 2022.
    US embassy targeted in spate of letter bombs in Spain
    Bomb disposal experts defused a letter bomb in Madrid on Thursday, the sixth such device sent to high-profile targets

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher