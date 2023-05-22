Denmark offers to host Ukraine peace talks, wants India, China, Brazil to attend

Denmark would like to host a summit in July aimed at finding peace between Ukraine and Russia, but such a meeting would need engagement from India, China and Brazil, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said Monday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday sought global support at the G7 meeting in Japan for Kyiv's plan to end Russia's war in Ukraine and proposed to hold a global summit in July.

"If Ukraine finds that the time has come to have such a meeting, that would be fantastic. And then Denmark would obviously like to host the meeting," Lokke Rasmussen told reporters on the sidelines of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels.