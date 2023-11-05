Protesters march in major cities to demand Gaza ceasefire

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators staged protests in London, Berlin, Paris, Ankara and Istanbul Saturday to call for a ceasefire in Gaza and castigate Israel after its military intensified its assault against Hamas.

In London, television footage showed large crowds holding sit-down protests blocking parts of the city centre, before marching to Trafalgar Square.

Protesters held "Freedom for Palestine" placards and chanted "ceasefire now" and "in our thousands, in our millions, we are all Palestinians".

Police said they had made 11 arrests. One person was arrested for displaying a placard that could incite hate, contrary to terrorism legislation.

Britain has supported Israel's right to defend itself after Hamas killed 1,400 people and took more than 240 hostage in an Oct 7 assault in southern Israel.

Echoing Washington's stance, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government has stopped short of calling for a ceasefire, and instead advocated humanitarian pauses to allow aid into Gaza.

In central Paris, thousands marched to call for a ceasefire with placards reading "Stop the cycle of violence" and "To do nothing, to say nothing is to be complicit."

It was one of the first, big gatherings in support of Palestinians to be legally allowed in Paris since the Hamas attack of Oct 7.