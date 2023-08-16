They are the latest among more than 2,000 migrants who have reached Britain from countries like Iran, Syria and Afghanistan just this month, encouraged by better weather to make the journey in their bid to claim asylum in the UK.

"I love England," one bearded man told a Reuters photographer, smiling, as he walked on the gravely beach in a black parka jacket. He said he was from Syria.

Two other men at the beach also said they were Syrian, having reached Britain after passing through Italy and France, while a teenager said he was from Kuwait and it had taken him one month to arrive.