    বাংলা

    'I love England,' migrant says as he lands after boat crossing

    Dozens of men, women and children arrive on a shingle beach on the southern coast of England after making the risky sea crossing from France in rubber dinghies

    Toby MelvilleReuters
    Published : 16 August 2023, 04:06 PM
    Updated : 16 August 2023, 04:06 PM

    Dozens of men, women and children arrived on a shingle beach on the southern coast of England on Wednesday, tired but relieved to be brought ashore by a large orange lifeboat after making the risky sea crossing from France in rubber dinghies.

    They are the latest among more than 2,000 migrants who have reached Britain from countries like Iran, Syria and Afghanistan just this month, encouraged by better weather to make the journey in their bid to claim asylum in the UK.

    "I love England," one bearded man told a Reuters photographer, smiling, as he walked on the gravely beach in a black parka jacket. He said he was from Syria.

    Two other men at the beach also said they were Syrian, having reached Britain after passing through Italy and France, while a teenager said he was from Kuwait and it had taken him one month to arrive.

    The numbers arriving underscore the scale of the challenge facing British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his pledge to "stop the boats" as he prepares for a national election expected next year.

    At the beach in Dungeness, amid blue skies and warm weather, migrants disembarked government and charity lifeboats to be taken by bus to the ferry port of Dover an hour away for processing by British authorities.

    In total, at least 100 migrants arrived on small boats on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally from Dungeness and Dover.

    Those arriving included many children, some barefoot, clutching blankets and walking hand in hand with their parents, or being carried by officials in high-vis jackets.

    Almost 17,000 migrants have arrived so far this year, although that is less than during the same period last year. In total, nearly 46,000 migrants were detected arriving in small boats in 2022. Many will have likely paid people smugglers for their crossings, often in overcrowded, unseaworthy boats.

    Sunak has faced criticism from some of his own lawmakers for not moving quickly enough to crack down on illegal migration, which has been blamed in parts of the country for stretching public services, including the provision of accommodation.

    He has signed deals with France and Turkey to stem the flow of migrants, and his government passed an illegal migration law which plans to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda, although that plan has been bogged down in the courts.

    At the moment, however, the flow of migrants shows little sign of slowing as more boats arrive on the southern English coast.

    Last year, August represented the highest number of small boat arrivals for any month on record, while half of all migrants arrived during August-October.

    RELATED STORIES
    A picture illustration of US dollar, Swiss Franc, British pound and Euro bank notes, taken in Warsaw Jan 26, 2011. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo
    Global wealth projected to rise 38% by 2027
    The annual Global Wealth Report says global wealth will reach $629 trillion over the next five years
    A commuter reads a City AM newspaper while crossing London Bridge in London, Britain, Aug 2, 2023.
    UK basic wage growth hits record, adding to Bank of England's worries
    The 7.8% increase in basic earnings represented further impetus for Britain's high rate of inflation with many employers resorting to increased pay offers to retain staff
    At least six dead, dozens rescued as migrant boat crossing Channel from France capsizes
    6 die as migrant boat sinks off France coast
    More than 50 were rescued in a vast rescue operation near the coastal town of Sangatte
    Migrants claiming to be from Darfur, Sudan cross the English Channel in an inflatable boat near Dover, Britain, Aug 4, 2021.
    6 migrants die after boat sinks off Morocco
    Forty-eight others have survived as authorities launched search operations

    Opinion

    Tackling money shame: Personal finance advice from top TED Talks
    The day I met Sheikh Mujib
    Could Argentine radical libertarian Javier Milei win the presidency?
    US loss of AAA badge a reminder of 'regime shift' for govt debt